Colts Injury Report Week 16: TE Granson And CB Moore Ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Monday night game.

Tight end Kylen Granson has been ruled OUT for Mondays game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury. Granson has missed practice all week due to the ankle injury. With Granson OUT the Colts could elect to elevate a tight end from the practice squad to help the depth at the position. Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods will be leaned on more with Granson missing.

Cornerback Kenny Moore has been ruled OUT for Mondays game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury. Moore has been dealing with an ankle injury for multiple weeks and has missed multiple games because of it. It looks more likely that Moore missed the rest of the season than a return to action. With Moore OUT expect a rotation of Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rogers alongside Stephen Gilmore at the cornerback position.

After a week of full practices both cornerback Brandon Facyson and wide receiver Mike Strachan are good to go for Monday nights game. Facyson who has been dealing with an illness will be able to slide into a potential starting spot with Kenny Moore II out with an injured ankle. Wide receiver Mike Strachan returns after dealing with a concussion which knock him out of last weeks game.