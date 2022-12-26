Colts News: Colts go with new look in another prime-time showcase

Colts go with new look in another prime-time showcase | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

There will be a new look Monday night when the national football audience gets its fourth look at the Colts in as many games.

Coming off the bench ‘old hat’ for Colts’ Nick Foles | Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS – Nick Foles has done this before during his 11-year career – many times, in fact – and the Indianapolis Colts are hoping that helps mitigate the problematic situation they’ve put him in. The veteran quarterback will replace an ineffective Matt Ryan and start his first game of the season Monday night against the […]

Colts: Dallis Flowers is proud of unconventional path to kick return job

New Colts kick returner Dallis Flowers has a backstory unlike many others. From four schools to now, he's built for the climb.

Colts: Sam Ehlinger promoted to backup QB spot

Matt Ryan has likely taken his final snap with the Colts, who can save $18 million if he avoids injury in the final three games.

Colts Rule Out TE Kylen Granson, CB Kenny Moore II For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts made the announcement on Saturday.

Colts Notebook: No shock this year as playoff hopes die | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

When the Colts' playoff hopes died Thursday night, it felt like a fait accompli.

Colts: How they'll use Zack Moss, Deon Jackson to replace Jonathan Taylor

With star running back Jonathan Taylor out for the rest of the season, the Colts will turn to Zack Moss and Deon Jackson

Colts Christmas Santa Town!❤️ pic.twitter.com/nt4Kl8wsrw — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 25, 2022

A Christmas Story, but make it Colts. pic.twitter.com/A9KwRcdboV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 25, 2022