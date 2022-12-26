Keeping tabs on potential head-coaches for the Colts: Week 17

Disclaimer: These are the favourites according to Bovada (Vegas) and my prediction as to how likely it is they get the job

Mike Kafka, OC, Giants (25%)

The Giants’ offense has cooled off a bit over the past couple of weeks, which is definitely understandable considering the lack of top end talent they have other than Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas. Still, what Kafka has done with this unit is nothing short of remarkable, and they were not bad by any means against a talented Vikings’ unit. I am certainly intrigued by what Kafka could do with a rookie quarterback and an interesting stable of young weapons...

Greg Roman, OC, Ravens (0.5%)

Yeah, I am just gonna go ahead and rule Greg Roman out. He was exposed by Lamar’s injury, as it appears his offensive system is just imposible to replicate without him. He should just be paired with LJ the rest of his career. The chances he signs with the Colts are close to zero. This past week his offense scored just 17 points and got under 300 yards.

DeMeco Ryans, DC, 49ers (20%)

This defense just continues dominating, led not only by DPOY candidate (and favourite) Nick Bosa, but also rising stars like Talanoa Hufanga, Azeez Al-Shair, and Deommodore Lenoir. Ryans clearly knows how to keep the unit motivated and playing at a high level, which is why I think he would be an intriguing hire. Against the Commanders, the Niners’ defense forced two turnovers and held them to 20 points.

Kellen Moore, OC, Cowboys (20%)

Impressive showing by Dallas’ offense, who scored 40 points against the Philadelphia Eagles in what was a very entertaining divisional matchup. Sure, the four turnovers forced by the defense certainly helped them, but still putting up such a high scoring game against a talented Eagles’ defense is amazing. Dak Prescott had his best game of the year, wide receiver Ceedee Lamb popped off, and the duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot was once again the key.

Shane Steichen, OC, Eagles (15%)

27 points (the Eagles scored 34 but 7 were on a defensive touchdown by Josh Sweat) with Gardner Minshew in at quarterback is remarkable. Sure, they did turn the ball over four times, but keeping an offense running with the backup quarterback is a very difficult task. Much of the Eagles’ success rests on their elite offensive line (remember when we had one), but they also have dynamic pieces that allow Steichen and Sirianny plenty of creativity with the way they run the offense.