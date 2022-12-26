Colts vs. Chargers MNF Week 16 Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the Colts (+ 165) host the Chargers (- 195) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chargers are currently 4-point favourites on what once again seems a rather generous line for the Colts, considering the injuries, the quarterback situation, the coaching situation, the lack of talent situation, and I could go on and on. For updated lines, visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Chargers are coming off a close 17-14 win against the Titans, as they need a last second field goal in order to win it. Justin Herbert struggled against Tennessee’s pass-rush, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns, while the defense managed to harrass Tannehill and contain Derrick Henry to a degree. The win kept the Chargers playoff hopes alive, and complicated the Titans a lot, so we thank them for that.

As we all know, the Colts are fresh off the biggest collapse in NFL history, as they blew a 33-point lead at the half against the Vikings, in what was perhaps the most embarrassing game to be a Colts’ fan this century. Matt Ryan was benched in favour of Nick Foles during the week, and star running back Jonathan Taylor is done for the rest of the year with another high ankle sprain. Can we get this season over with already?

The staff is understandably siding with the Chargers on this one, as it is all just way too much for the Colts to overcome.