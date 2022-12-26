Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Highlights: Embarrassment on ESPN

Jim Irsay has been upset for years that Lucas Oil Stadium doesn’t get a chance to show itself to a primetime audience often enough. Well, Jimmy got his wish and tonight the Indianapolis Colts hosted the Los Angeles Chargers.

Anyway, here’s some highlights from the game.

First Quarter

The First quarter was a nightmare.

I don’t have much to say after the first quarter. It happened and no one enjoyed watching it. It’s over and now we don’t have to worry about it anymore.

This technically happened after the first quarter but I’m including it here

When Joe Buck singing is the most entertaining part of the first 15 minutes of a game, you know the game isn’t going well. But at least it wasn’t going well for either team, however that would change.

Second Quarter

Dayo Odeyingbo has been playing well as of late

Dayo finished with 1.5 sacks. A nice night for the second year pro.

Derwin James, ladies and gentlemen

But wait, there’s more.

James will be getting a fine this week

Before I say what I’m going to say, I have never been more emotionally detached from the results of Indianapolis Colts games. If anything I’m actively rooting for a better draft pick- which feels weird, but that’s where I am. I don’t think I’ve ever been able to watch games and be as impartial as I am right now. With that said, I saw a lot of Chargers fans claiming that this shouldn’t have lead to an ejection and that the refs “screwed” the Chargers by doing so.

First of all, this is a textbook example of what a hit leading to ejection looks like. He drops his head, launches- leaving his feet and makes first contact with the crown of his helmet. I don’t care if he hit him in the thigh, this tackling “technique” is the exact reason these rules exist.

Secondly, had the refs not ejected him the concussion spotters would have because getting up after the hit, he wobbled worse than Steve Kiem walking to his car on the 4th of July.

Third, for the mob of people saying that he hit Ashton Dulin in the shoulder pad, so you know no big deal, then why did Ashton Dulin sustain a concussion on this play?

Again, for better or worse I’m actually glad the Colts lost this game. It feels gross but it is what it is. But saying this was anything other than exactly what the NFL has been trying to get out of the league for the better part of a decade is a really bad look.

This was a dirty hit.

At least they scored points

They didn’t get shut out, so there’s that.

Third Quarter

Three picks tonight. Not his fault he’s only played in one game in multiple seasons before this one. There was no chance he was going to play well tonight.

Zack Moss was a bright spot

Zack Moss isn’t a one for one replacement for Jonathan Taylor. He isn’t someone you can run an offense through, but he’s a really solid back. He played well tonight all things considered.

The Colts defense is good, if only they had help.

Another sack for Indy.

Fourth Quarter

Things are bad, kids.

This was the only clip I cut from the fourth quarter. The offense did nothing. The defense did nothing. The fourth quarter happened and the game ended in a blowout loss.

Final Thoughts

Tonight’s game couldn’t have been what Jim Irsay expected when he campaigned to get as many home primetime games as possible. The Colts once again lost embarrassingly in front of the entire NFL. They are now 4-10-1. Embarrassing probably isn’t the right word to use for the Colts’ season but it’s not exactly a tragedy, either. It’s somewhere in between and the only solace Colts fans have is that they currently hold a top five pick in April’s 2023 NFL Draft. Well that and they’ll have another chance to suck less come September 2023.

Go Colts.