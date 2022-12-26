Colts’ Injury Report, Week 16: Matt Ryan, Kylen Granson, Kenny Moore II Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Among those inactive include quarterback Matt Ryan, tight end Kylen Granson, cornerback Kenny Moore II, center Wesley French, linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Matt Ryan was benched for a second time this season earlier in the week and will be Indy’s third-string quarterback behind starter Nick Foles and backup Sam Ehlinger.

Kenny Moore II is still dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him the last few games. Brandon Facyson is back after missing the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with an illness. Facyson could see some snaps in Moore’s absence Monday night.

Linebacker Cameron McGrone recently joined Indianapolis from the New England Patriots’ practice squad and is inactive as well. The former Michigan star is an Indianapolis native, as McGrone played for the Lawrence Central Bears and is now back in his hometown.

The Colts, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ win over the New York Jets last Thursday night. Sitting at 4-9-1 on the season, these next three games for the Colts will determine where they’ll be picking in April’s draft. Currently, Indy holds the No. 5 ove