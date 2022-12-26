Week 16 Post Game Wrap

Happy Holidays! Merry Christmas if you celebrate! Happy New Year!

The Colts are an abject failure at 4-10-1 but with a rookie LT and a new QB, what did you expect to happen? After the firing of beloved Frank Reich and OC Marcus Brady before that, did you think hiring Jeff Saturday because he repped the players in the NFLPA during his time in the league meant he could lead and motivate a professional football team? He missed opportunities to call timeouts and until today hadn’t done anything meaningful in terms of challenges. I believe coaches can learn, but I don’t think it should be done on a NFL team during a live game. He should be cutting his teeth coaching high school ball like Philip Rivers is doing and Andrew Luck is headed for. Maybe he’ll get started on that after the season ends in two weeks because there’s no way he’s the guy moving forward, right? The Colts play the Giants on Sunday and yes, they should lose that game, too. They’re planning to start Nick Foles the rest of the way, so... buckle up Colts fans!