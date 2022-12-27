Colts Podcast: Indy offense is DOA on Monday Night Football

The good news is the Colts 2022 season has no more primetime games to suffer through. Yet another ugly loss is on the books as Indy runs head first into a top-5 draft pick in 2023. Was Nick Foles an improvement over Matt Ryan or Sam Ehlinger in this game?

We talk about that and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

With Nick Foles horrid performance on Monday Night, what can we conclude about the offense and the coaches as a result?

The inability of the offense to convert a single 3rd down on 10 attempts

What does this mean for draft position and what the team does going forward

The performance of the defense and why the defensive front is one of the few bright spots on this team

The reason the Colts may be one of the favorite options for coaching candidates in 2023

So much more

