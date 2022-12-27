Colts News: Colts rise into top-5 of 2023 NFL Draft with Monday night loss

Week 16 Draft Order Recap: Colts Rise Into Top-5

With playoff elimination here, the Colts keep on moving up in the 2023 draft order.

Chargers coach blames Colts for Derwin James hit on Ashton Dulin

James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.

Colts' defense nearing Indy-era sacks record after strong performance vs. Chargers

With four total sacks on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts now have 43 sacks as a team, putting them four sacks away from breaking the Indianapolis-era team record of 46 set by the 2005 Colts’ defense.

Colts: What RB Zack Moss brought to struggling offense

Zack Moss was a rare bright spot for the Colts' offense in a 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Colts Put Up Another Ugly Performance On National TV

Here is what was learned from the Colts losing a 5th straight game

Colts change QBs, but results are the same

INDIANAPOLIS – So there was a change at quarterback? How can you tell? Seriously, how can you tell the Indianapolis Colts made a change at the most significant position after that? It’s clear we’ve officially reached the point where it doesn’t really matter who’s under center. Not during this lost season. Matt Ryan? Sam Ehlinger? Matt […]

What, You’re Still Watching This? – Indianapolis Monthly

Not even going to do the type of recappy recap Colts where we mention performances or moments from the game. It’s absolutely pointless.

Nick Foles’ start the latest wart in Colts’ ugly season: ‘He never expected to play’ - The Athletic

Indianapolis made yet another QB change with the former Super Bowl MVP against the Chargers, but the results were no better.

Colts’ loss to Chargers the latest chapter in 12 months of stark decline - The Athletic

At this time last year, Indy was red-hot with a Christmas win over the Cardinals. Monday night's performance was the polar opposite.

Kravitz: Colts’ Chris Ballard hasn’t earned a 7th season, but he’s probably getting it - The Athletic

In Ballard’s six years, the Colts are sub-.500 (45-50-1) and have reached the playoffs just twice,

Colts vs. Chargers: Changing QBs will not fix Indianapolis' offense

Foles threw three interceptions and took seven sacks, but the way he played could have applied to any of the Colts quarterbacks this season.

Colts vs. Chargers: Despite switch to Nick Foles, Colts continue freefall

The Colts switched to quarterback Nick Foles in search of a spark and downfield passing game. They found neither.

Colts collapse continues as Nick Foles flops Monday Night vs. Chargers

Nick Foles or Matt Ryan at quarterback? Frank Reich or Jeff Saturday at coach? Doesn't matter. The Colts' dumpster fire continues in loss to Chargers.

Colts: Jelani Woods, Alec Pierce reflect on chaotic rookie seasons

Quarterback changes have taken a toll on the Colts offense and have presented unique challenges to rookie pass catchers Jelani Woods and Alec Pierce.

Colts: Loss of an identity leaves young players grasping for answers

The Colts once had an identity and a support system on offense. They have neither now, and young players aren't sure where to look for the answers.

