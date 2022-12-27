Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 16 vs. Chargers

Gus Bradley vs. Justin Herbert

Herbert finished the game with no touchdowns and an interception, as the Colts’ defense managed to keep the talented young quarterback in check throughout the course of the game. While this unit might not be flashy, the truth is that they manage to get the job done week in and week out, while every single time the offense just continues to let them down. With proper offensive scoring output, this defense would look even better.

Isaiah Rodgers / Stephon Gilmore vs. Keenan Allen

Allen did have 11 receptions for over a hundred yards, but I feel like Gilmore and Rodgers managed to do a fine job. Facyson is clearly the weak link in the cornerback group, and he was exposed several times during the game, but not like it would have made a big difference in the outcome of the match.

Grover Stewart vs. Corey Linsley

Stewart was once again a non-factor in the pass rushing department, but he did get 5 combined tackles, as he was key in stopping the bruising Austin Ekeler, as he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. The work Stewart has done this season is so underappreciated, as if you take the time and focus solely on him during the course of the game, one can see all the little things he does so well.

Bernard Raimann vs. Khalil Mack

The rookie has now firmly asserted himself as the Colts’ left tackle for the future in my opinion, and I think he could very well be a star in the NFL as soon as next season. The reps he loses are clearly because of lack of experience playing arguably the second most tough position to play in the NFL. This is a guy that will only get better and better.

Kwity Paye vs. Trey Pipkins

Yet another underwhelming game for Kwity Paye, whose disappearance acts are becoming a tad frustrating coming from a former first round pick. The flashes of talent have certainly been there, and at his worst he is still a more than serviceable rotational pass-rusher, but he needs to be able to become consistent on a week-by-week basis.