Indianapolis Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Conference Call

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

#Colts HC Jeff Saturday says WR Ashton Dulin is "doing well" but is in concussion protocol. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 27, 2022

Saturday have an update on wide receiver Ashton Dulin who was knocked out of the game on Monday due to a concussion. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James hit Dulin hard in the head and caused him to have to exit the game. Dulin is now in the leagues concussion protocol but according to Saturday he is doing well.

No change from Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday today. He says he’s sticking with Nick Foles as quarterback. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 27, 2022

Saturday announced today the Colts will be sticking with Nick Foles as the starting quarterback for the remaining two games of the season. Foles started against the Los Angeles Chargers and became the third starting quarterback for the Colts this season but yielded similar results to the other two. The quarterback position has been a major issue all year and Foles clearly isn’t the answer.

Saturday puts just two of the seven sacks against the Chargers on the offensive line. The other five were the result of coverage or other factors. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) December 27, 2022

Saturday spoke about the seven sacks the Colts offense allowed on Monday, saying only two were on the offensive line directly and the rest were the result of other factors. The offensive line has been disastrous all year and has allowed a ridiculous amount of sacks and pressure and it was no different against the Chargers. The whole offensive line unit has been underwhelming this year.

"You feel for the defense, because those guys are keeping you in games, keeping you within striking distance. It's disappointing. It's frustrating. You guys are watching the same games I do." — Colts HC Jeff Saturday — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 27, 2022

Saturday spoke about the Colts defense saying how well they have been playing as a unit and how they have done their job of keeping the team in games and in striking distance of potential wins. The Colts defense has been nothing short of fantastic this year and considering the circumstances surrounding the offense they have been fantastic. The Colts defense was again stout on Monday, as they managed four sacks, one forced fumble and an interception whilst keeping the Chargers offense to just 20 points.