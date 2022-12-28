Colts News: Nick Foles to start for Colts vs. Giants despite 3 interceptions in the loss to Chargers

Nick Foles to Start for Colts vs. Giants Despite 3 INT in Loss to Chargers | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The Indianapolis Colts will start Nick Foles at quarterback against the New York Giants on Sunday even though he's coming off a three-interception outing in a...

Nick Foles, Colts Offense Blasted by NFL Twitter for Struggling in Loss to Chargers | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The Indianapolis Colts made the decision to start veteran quarterback Nick Foles over former NFL MVP Matt Ryan and second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger in...

Colts Jeff Saturday: Derwin James hit 'definitely deserved an ejection'

"That will be one that they’ll show week after week when they go to teams to say what you can’t do," Saturday said.

Report: Chargers' Derwin James Won't Be Suspended for Hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James will not be suspended for his hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin during Monday night's...

Broken offense dooms Colts

Colts broken offense dooms team after Charger loss

Human toll weighs on Colts as losing season winds down | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

As the losses pile up, the Colts are dealing with very human emotions while trying to navigate the season's final two weeks.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. New York Giants

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 17 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Check it out below:

The Indianapolis Colts Must Start Sam Ehlinger for Remaining Games - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With only two games remaining, the Indianapolis Colts would be best suited to turn toward their only mobile quarterback on the roster in Sam Ehlinger.