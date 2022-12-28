Colts Place CB Isaiah Rodgers on IR; Promote CB Darrell Baker Jr. from Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has placed starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on season-ending injured reserve and promoted cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. in a corresponding active 53-man roster move.

Rodgers suffered a knee injury during Monday Night Football’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and with nothing meaningful left to play for, the Colts have shut him down for the remainder of the season to fully recover for next year.

The third-year cornerback ends his season early with 34 tackles (24 solo), a tackle for loss, 3 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 4 fumble recoveries during 15 games (9 starts).

He entered the season as a backup, but due to his standout play, eventually replaced Brandon Facyson as a starter in the Colts secondary at outside cornerback—starting the team’s next 9 games of the season.

Per PFF (subscription), Rodgers was their fourth highest graded cornerback with a +82.1 overall grade—including a +81.5 coverage grade.

Meanwhile, the Colts called up Baker Jr. from their practice squad for some additional depth at the position in Rodgers’ remaining absence.

The 6’1”, 190 pound cornerback was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia Southern earlier this year, but after being released as part of final 53-man roster cuts, was signed to the Colts practice squad in mid-September.

He appeared in 1 game for the Colts in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Colts also signed cornerback David Vereen to their practice squad with Baker Jr.’s vacant spot, following the latter’s elevation to the active roster.