Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Chargers

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 4-10-1 on the season after losing 20-3 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Indy travels to take on the New York Giants next Sunday before finishing out their regular season at home against the Houston Texans.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

Offensively, the Colts managed to only score three total points. While the offense struggled to consistently move the ball, there were a couple of players that should be recognized.

Running back Zach Moss rushed for 65 yards on 12 attempts and averaged 5.4 yards per rush. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods also had 43 receiving yards on three receptions. Woods now has a total 284 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season and could very well become a reliable target for Indy’s next quarterback.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Defensively, the Colts played fairly well and managed to hold the Chargers to only 20 points and 314 total yards. Additionally, quarterback Justin Herbert was held to just 235 total passing yards.

Herbert was also under pressure quite a bit, as the Colts’ pass rush got to him on four separate occasions. DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo all recorded one sack. Indy’s pass rush also forced a fumble and rookie safety Rodney Thomas III recorded his third interception of the season.

Overall, the Colts’ defense did what they could to help keep the offense in the game. Despite another strong performance defensively, Indy’s three turnovers and their failure to capitalize in the red zone was ultimately too much to overcome against a talented Chargers team Monday night.