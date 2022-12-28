Stampede Blue’s Week 17 NFL Game Picks

The Colts just continue losing, as we are one week closer to the end of this penance. This week, Indy (+ 200) plays the New York Giants (- 240) up in East Rutherford. The Colts are currently 6-point underdogs playing away from home in what is most likely to be rather hostile weather. The OU at 38.5 points is the lowest in the entire week other than the Ravens vs. Steelers matchup. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The top 5 in the Stampede Blue rankings has seen some movement, but the best two remain intact with me and Greg Rader at the top, followed by Stephen Reed, Luke Schultheis, and newcomer Richard Clark.

There are a few very entertaining matchups this week, headlined by the Bills visiting the Bengals and Jets at Seahawks, but overall it is not the greatest week to be an NFL fan. Once again, no Stampede Blue member is going with the Colts as the winner.

I personally don´t think the Colts will be able to beat a Giants’ team that is much more motivated, as they are fighting for a playoff spot. Stranger things have certainly happened being a fan of this team, but Indy winning this one just would not make sense for either team.