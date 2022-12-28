Colts Stock Report Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of a historic loss against a NFC team rival, which took the losing streak to four games, the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts came up against a familiar AFC foe in the Los Angeles Chargers who were pushing for a playoff berth. The Chargere were sitting at 8-6 and were coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans. There were some strong showings during the 20-3 loss, and a few poor ones, as well.

Stock Up:

DeForest Buckner proved again on Monday why he is one of the best defensive lineman in the entire league. Buckner was dominant yet again producing three tackles, one and a half sacks, three hurries and four run stops. The defensive line was fantastic yet again in both pass rushing and run stuffing against the Chargers as it has for most of the year.

Speaking of the defensive line, Dayo Odeyingbo had one of his best games as a Colts player on Monday. Odeyingbo was lined up all over the defensive line from defensive tackle to defensive end and was productive at both spots. He produced two tackles, one and a half sacks and a forced fumble and was part of an defence line that was regularly pressuring Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throughout the game.

The Colts defense as a unit under Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley has been fantastic all year considering the circumstances of the offence and the amount of time they have spent on the field this year. The Chargers game was yet another example of this as the defense kept the team with a fighting chance in the game and regularly stopped the Chargers offense. The defense managed four sacks, one force fumble and recovery and an interception on Monday night.

Stock Down:

Nick Foles started his first game as an Indianapolis Colt and it was nothing short of a disaster. The Foles led offence could only muster three points in the entire if the game. To make matters worse he threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times. The passing attack was yet again terrible with Foles throwing for only 143 yards on 17 completions. The rushing attack wasn’t any better with leading rusher Zack Moss managing just 65 yards on 12 attempts. The quarterback play was awful, the pass protection was yet again subpar and the offence spluttered its way to one field goal in an entire 60 minutes of football.

The Colts offense led at first by Frank Reich/Marcus Brady and now interim offensive coordinator Parks Frazier has been horrendous all year. The unit has cycled through three quarterbacks and none have been better than the other. The offensive line play has been done off the worst fans have seen since the early Andrew Luck days. The play calling has become vanilla and predictable and points have come few and far between. While the Colts defense has been playing lights out all year the Colts offense needs the lights turning off on what has been a bad year from start to near finish.