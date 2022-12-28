Colts Injury Report: 4 Starters Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Today’s practice was a walkthrough so the injury report is only an estimation of the player’s participation if there was a practice.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin missed practice today due to a concussion injury. Dulin was hit hard by Chargers safety Derwin James knocking him out of the game and concussing him. Dulin missing practice today is no surprise after being diagnosed with a concussion just two days ago, he will remain in the leagues concussion protocol until he is clear of concussion symptoms.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed practice today due to an ankle injury. Granson has been dealing with an ankle injury for the last week and missed the game against the Chargers due to it. Granson still missing practice time this week doesn’t look good for his availability for Sundays game.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II missed practice today due to an ankle injury. Moore has been dealing with an ankle injury for what seems a long time now and has missed multiple games due to the injury. Moore still missing practice time means he could well be set to miss another game due to the ankle injury.

Safety Rodney McLeod missed practice today due to a scheduled rest day. McLeod has previously had rest days off from practice to help manage any niggling injuries. McLeod has been amazing for the Colts this year at safety and has become a mainstay in the Colts secondary.