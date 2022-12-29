Cowboys at Titans Week 17 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Perhaps the only solace in what has been the grimest of seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, would be for the Titans (+ 490) to choke away the AFC South. They visit the Cowboys (- 660), who are currently favoured by 12.5-points, tied for the highest spread this entire week, as the loss of quarterback Ryan Tannehill has hurt the Titans deeply, as they are currently on a five game losing streak. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Titans are coming off a terrible loss at home against the Houston Texans, as rookie quarterback Malik Willis struggled horribly, throwing for less than a hundred yards and two interceptions, while the defense allowed 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Texans to pull off just their second win of the season. With the Jaguars closing in, the Titans really needed to win that game, but instead they look the worst in quite some time.

On the other hand, the Cowboys are fresh off a statement win in what was perhaps the most entertaining game in the NFL this season, as they managed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles (without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts) 40-34. Prescott easily had his best game of the season, while the defense managed to force four turnovers on Philly, who was really close to winning it despite missing their MVP and starting quarterback. Still, the Cowboys are clearly a well-oiled machine, that runs without any complications.

Understandably so, the entire staff is going with the Cowboys on this one, as I would astonished if the Titans manage to pull off the improbable.