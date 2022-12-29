Colts News: Dallis Flowers looks forward to an expanded defensive role

Colts Notebook: Flowers looks forward to expanded defensive role | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

With ongoing attrition at cornerback, undrafted rookie Dallis Flowers figures to have a bigger role on defense in the final two weeks.

Ryan Kelly at 9 different starting QBs; just ask him

Colts Ryan Kelly has played with 9 different quarterbacks

How A Punting Camp, Late-Night Phone Call And Cross-Country Trip Sparked Matt Haack's Punting Career

Haack is in his sixth year in the NFL and first with the Colts.

Colts Sign WR Keke Coutee To Practice Squad, Release TE Dominique Dafney From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

The Colts’ QB question: What happens with Matt Ryan, Nick Foles moving forward? - The Athletic

Indy will likely be looking for a new quarterback after this year's disaster, but handling the incumbent veterans' deals poses challenges.

Are Indianapolis Colts tanking for 2023 NFL Draft or just incompetent?

As the Colts make one big move after another, the losses have come faster and uglier. It's like one gigantic toilet flush. But is it tanking?

Colts: If Chris Ballard's back in Indy, issues have to be addressed

Colts owner Jim Irsay has said general manager Chris Ballard will be back in 2023. Here's what that means to this franchise.