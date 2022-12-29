Colts Injury Report: CB Moore and TE Granson Continue To Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin missed practice for the second straight day today due to a concussion. Dulin is in the leagues concussion protocol after being concussed on Monday night against the Chargers. With him yet to practice this week it looks like he will be unable to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed practice again today due to an ankle injury. Granson still missing practice time with an ankle injury likely means he will be set to miss his second game in a row. If Granson is unavailable on Sunday then expect a bigger role for Jelani Woods similar to Monday night.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II missed practice again today due to an ankle injury. Moore has been out for several weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season. Moore still not practising likely means he will be unavailable for Sunday again, with Moore likely out expect Brandon Facyson to start with Stephon Gilmore at cornerback.

Safety Rodney McLeod returned to practice today after missing yesterdays practice due to a scheduled rest day.