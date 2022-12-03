Colts News: Rookie tight end Jelani Woods shining in limited snaps

Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Rookie tight end Jelani Woods has flashed great ability in limited snaps this season.

Alec Pierce’s numbers are down; Reggie Wayne says don’t blame ‘rookie wall’

Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts is seeing his numbers drop off as his rookie season goes along.

Colts Notebook: Taylor looks forward to Big Ten showdowns | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Jonathan Taylor will face matchups against fellow Big Ten alums Ezekiel Elliott and Saquan Barkley in the coming weeks.

Matt Ryan Reveals What Indianapolis Colts’ Mindset Is Moving Forward - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With the Indianapolis Colts season spiraling, Matt Ryan opens up on how the team is preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and their final five games.

Colts: Where will they pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

If the season ended today, the Colts would pick 14th in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the season doesn't end today and that's good news for the Colts.

Colts Notebook: Saturday rules out starters Moore, Smith | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (illness) won't play for the Colts on Sunday night in Dallas.

Colts Rule Out CB Kenny Moore II For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday.

Should Colts tank? What Indy players, coaches think of losing for a higher pick - The Athletic

There's definitely logic to angling for a better draft position in a lost season, but it's not so simple for competitive professionals.

Colts rookie report: Jelani Woods looks like the fastest growing rookie

The Colts have received a mixed bag out of their 2022 draft class. Here's how each rookie has performed through 12 games.

Colts: Michael Pittman Jr. owns 'dog (bleep)' play

Michael Pittman Jr. does not shy from criticism when he or the team fall short of their standard. He showed that again after a loss to the Steelers.