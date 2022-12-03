Colts Podcast: Can Indy pull off a major upset against the Cowboys on Sunday Night?

Sunday Night. Best pass rush in the league. Potent running offense. These are all trigger words for Colts fans in 2022. All of them are true for this weekend as Jeff Saturday and the Colts head to Dallas to take on the 8-3 Cowboys. On paper, this is a brutal matchup for Indy. Does that make it a potential trap game?

We talk about this and more on the latest preview podcast. Topics include:

The Colts key injuries and how the loss of Braden Smith is absolutely terrifying in the light of facing this top tier pass rush

The rankings for both teams and the glimmer of hope the Colts have for staying competitive in this game

The insanely deep and talented pass rush of the Cowboys going up against this offensive offensive line

The Colts defense and what they need to sell out for as they face the Dallas offense

So much more

