Colts Injury Report: CB Moore, TE Granson And WR Dulin Ruled OUT As DE Ngakoue Is QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

DE Yannick Ngakoue has been added to the injury report and his status is Questionable. https://t.co/497BsrvJSQ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 30, 2022

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the New York Giants. Moore injured his ankle in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been unable to practice or play since. With Moore out expect Brandon Facyson to slide into the starting cornerback spot.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been ruled OUT with a concussion injury for Sundays game against the Mande York Giants. Dulin picked up a concussion during last weeks game and has been unable to practice since. With Dulin out expect Dezmon Patmon or Michael Strachan to slide into the depth position at wide receiver should he be needed.

Tight end Kylen Granson has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the New York Giants. Granson will now miss his second game due to the ankle injury. With Granson out again this week expect a bigger role for rookie tight end Jelani Woods again.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE with a throat injury for Sundays game against the New York Giants. Ngakoue has practices all week and was not on the injury report until an update after the practice report has already been release. With the injury being very new and not much known surrounding it Ngakoue’s status for Sunday is massively up in the air and should be one to keep a close eye on.