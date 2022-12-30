Week 17: Colts Fans’ Confidence Expectedly Remains Low as Losing Streak Continues

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) continue to lose games in what’s already a lost season (although maybe not so much if the Horseshoe can finally (and hopefully) find a franchise quarterback again with its newfound Top 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft).

Amidst a 5-game losing streak, things don’t figure to get any easier for Indianapolis (+5.5) this week, as they travel to New York to take on the playoff hopeful Giants (8-6-1).

Firing Marcus Brady and Frank Reich.

Benching Matt Ryan.

Their replacements: Parks Frazier and Jeff Saturday.

Now, Nick Foles.

Those guys haven’t inspired any more confidence than their predecessors (in fact it’s been arguably worse).

It goes beyond quarterback and coaching, as the Colts are a flawed football team.

Right now, Colts fans rightfully don’t have much confidence in the direction of the franchise: