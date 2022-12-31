Report: Colts Place DE Yannick Ngakoue on IR, Make Other Additional Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve, ending his season, according to the team. In addition to Ngakoue being placed on IR, the Colts also signed defensive end Kameron Cline to the 53-man roster and elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad.

Ngakoue was added to the Colts’ injury report on Friday and listed as questionable with a throat injury before being placed on IR. Additionally, Ngakoue was hit in the throat during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers and it got worse throughout the week, according to Mike Chappell. Chappell also reports that Ngakoue’s injury will require a procedure.

In total, Ngakoue will finish the 2022 season with 29 combined tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and eight tackles for loss.

Defensive end Kameron Cline, who’s been with Indianapolis since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, was signed to the 53-man roster in response to Ngakoue being placed on IR. Cline has played in three total games for the Colts and has recorded three tackles (two solo).

Wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker Segun Olubi were also elevated to the active roster from Indy’s practice squad. Coutee has played in six total games this season for Indianapolis and has primarily been a contributor on special teams as a punt returner. Olubi has appeared in one game this season and has been with the Colts since September.

The Colts will be on the road Sunday to take on the 8-6-1 New York Giants before returning home to close out their 2022 season against the Houston Texans.