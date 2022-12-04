Colts vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Indianapolis Colts are spiraling at this point. None of the changes or adjustments have worked. Thinking outside the box at head coach, going with a first-time play-caller, and allowing a second-year quarterback to start over a likely Hall of Fame-worthy veteran, hasn't worked.

Kenny Moore is out on defense, and Braden Smith is on offense. Moore has long been one of the centerpieces on the defensive side of the ball in Indianapolis, and Smith has been the most consistent and reliable offensive lineman on the team this season, which isn’t a huge accomplishment under the circumstances. Neither of these developments will improve the outlook for the Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Colts fans have long been frustrated by rarely being featured in prime-time games. When they finally do, the team is falling apart and embarrassing itself with a boring game against Denver, a collapse against the Steelers, and a likely blowout against a hot Cowboys team.

Nonetheless, it’s an excuse to watch football and eat wings, maybe have an adult beverage or two, so this is how you can catch the action.

Game Time

8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4, 2022

Location

AT&T Stadium

1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Capacity: 80,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: NBC

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Color analyst: Chris Collinsworth

Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark

TV Streaming Options

Peacock - Subscription Required

Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the and Colts.com. Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only). NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

The Colts are listed as 10.5-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Carl Cheffers

