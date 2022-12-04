Colts Fans’ Confidence Plummets into the Abyss Ahead of Lopsided Week 13 Matchup Against Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts fans’ confidence may have hit a new low regarding the direction of the franchise, a 10% low to be exact—as the team is in the midst of a two game losing streak in what’s been a very disappointing season overall, and now faces the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys on the road:

While the Horseshoe faithful were initially encouraged following new interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s surprisingly winning debut, that momentum seems to have trajected downward after two straight losses.

Things do not get any easier as the Colts are a heavy underdog this week headed to ‘Jerry’s World’ (+10), and an already struggling offensive line will be without starting right tackle Braden Smith (not to mention, their defense sans standout cornerback Kenny Moore II).

Colts fans aren’t very optimistic about their chances of winning this week—and rightfully so:

The Colts feature a boring offense with a significantly underperforming offensive line with a seemingly way past his prime quarterback who can neither throw deep nor move in the pocket. If this thing even remotely resembles a shootout, the Colts are done.

After his late game timeout gaffe on primetime and the team’s current slide, Colts fans don’t think Jeff Saturday will be back for a second go around:

And, that also means that Colts fans can start to turn their attention to draft season and hopefully the franchise finally can find it’s long-term answer at the starting quarterback position since Andrew Luck’s abrupt (and shocking) retirement.

The upcoming NFL Draft is something that many Indianapolis fans are already looking forward to despite a few games still left in their underwhelming campaign: