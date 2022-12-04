Sunday Night Football Game Day Thread: Colts at Cowboys

The Colts are off to Dallas to face the Cowboys on SNF. The Colts are behind the 8 ball in this one. They're playing on a short week after getting beaten on MNF six days ago, while the Cowboys' last game was a week and a half ago on Thanksgiving. Also, the Colts' offense just isn't good, and the Cowboys are a better all-around team.

The Cowboys also have some historically high pressure rates, and we've all seen the Colts' O-line make nearly every defensive front look like the '85 Bears. So this probably won't be a fun game for Matt Ryan.

With every way the Colts should lose this game, it makes it the exact type of game this team seems to win a couple of times every year.

Prediction:

Colts 27

Cowboys 26