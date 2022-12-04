Sunday Night Football Second Half Thread: Colts at Cowboys

From the movie that won every Oscar ever:

Danny O'Shea: When we were kids. We used to race our bikes down Cherry Hill every day after school. We raced every day and he always beat me, but one time, one time I beat him.

Jake Berman: You beat Kevin down Cherry Hill?

Danny O'Shea: Yes, I did. He ate my dust.

Johnny Vennaro: Big deal. One time.

Tad: You know, one time at Randy Cooper's swim party, I did a backflip off the high dive, and my brother chickened out.

Marcus: Roger chickened out? He's a Marine!

Rudy Zolteck: Ah, that's nothing! One time at the spring carnival, I beat both of my brothers in the Cow Dung Toss.

Tad: You beat Matt and Brett in the turd toss?

Jake Berman: You know, one time I went fishing with my entire family, and I was the only one that didn't throw up.

Marcus: So, what? It still doesn't make us good football players.

Danny O'Shea: Well, wait a second, guys. Who said you had to be good to play football? You play football because you want to. You play football because it's fun. You play football so you could pretend you're Joe Montana throwing a touchdown pass, or Emmitt Smith going for a long run. And even if those Cowboys are better than you guys, even if they beat you 99 times out of 100, that still leaves...

Tad: One time.