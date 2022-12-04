Colts’ Injury Report, Week 13: Braden Smith, Kenny Moore II, Keke Coutee Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Among those inactive include right tackle Braden Smith, cornerback Kenny Moore II, wide receiver Keke Coutee, defensive end Khalid Kareem, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Having Smith out is far from ideal for the Colts, especially considering linebacker Micah Parsons typically lines up on the right side. While the Colts’ offensive line has certainly struggled this season, Smith has been one of the team’s more consistent lineman.

The star right tackle kept the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt in check last Monday night. Watt didn’t record a single sack of quarterback Matt Ryan and had only three combined tackles.

Although Smith is inactive with an illness, it’s currently unclear who will take over at right tackle against Dallas. Indy could turn to Dennis Kelly, who’s stepped in at left tackle a few times this season but has more experience at right tackle. The other option would be Matt Pryor, who’s had his share of struggles this season.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee is inactive for a second straight week. Chances are we’ll see more of Dallis Flowers and Isaiah Rodgers as punt/kick returners Sunday. Flowers had an 89-yard kickoff return in Week 12 against the Steelers, and Rodgers has shown the ability to be explosive as a returner, too.

Additionally, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a healthy inactive. Quarterback Nick Foles will be Matt Ryan’s backup, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

QB Nick Foles is up for the Colts tonight and will backup Matt Ryan. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 4, 2022

Indianapolis will also be without one of the best defensive players in cornerback Kenny Moore II, who’s dealing with a shin injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Of their final five games this season, Sunday’s road matchup against Dallas is perhaps one of the Colts’ biggest tests they’ve had in some time. Indianapolis has lost two straight and will be looking to end its losing streak against the red-hot Cowboys.