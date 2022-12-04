Opening NFL odds Week 14 - Titans favored at home by 3.5 vs. Jaguars

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook sees the Tennessee Titans as 3.5-point favorites at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Indianapolis Colts reaching their Bye and the Houston Texans likely to get pummeled in Arlington against the Cowboys, the best AFC South game to watch will be between the top two seeds in the division, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Division games can be tricky, even at home. This means the Jaguars could steal a win in Nashville and move into second place in the division. This also means the AFC South is not good. It was stated on Sunday Night Football that the NFC South had won 11 of 12 games against the AFC South. Each team in the NFC South has a winning record by at least two games. All but the Titans have a losing record by at least four games.

So, if you’re looking for AFC South entertainment, you should look at games pitting teams against one another.

In this case, the Titans will try to ride Derrick Henry to what should lock up the division and guarantee a playoff berth. Sure, Ryan Tannehill could get others involved, like rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, but the Jaguars' defense has been so porous that it’s tough to predict which offensive skill players could have a big day.

On the other hand, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has flashed big-game ability at times this season. He remains inconsistent, but he has enough weapons to get involved in forcing the Titans to stay honest. Christian Kirk has been very productive, Travis Etienne Jr. has had a breakout year, and Zay Jones and Evan Engram stay involved.

The outcome likely has very little impact on Colts fans. If anything, the Colts would love to see a Jaguars win to move down in the division and up in draft pick projections. I suppose that shouldn’t be too hard for most in the Colts fan community. Rooting against the Titans should feel pretty normal.