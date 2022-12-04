Week 13 Post Game Wrap

After every Colts game, I try to flesh out the whos and whys for you all that maybe didn’t get to watch the game sober or whatever. This week, the Colts lost because they’re a rudderless boat. Leadership isn’t just about showing up and yelling at the refs. Sometimes you gotta throw a challenge flag, call a timely timeout and do something other than run on on first down for the love of all that is holy. Matt Ryan had the worst game I think I’ve ever seen in my entire life from a quarterback perspective and for some reason I’m not mad at him. I think all my anger lies with the regression of the offensive line and the continued employment of Chris Strausser. Not only is this offensive line terribad, but all time terribad. I hate talking about firing people. Happy Holidays!