Early Window Week 13 Games Help Colts Climb Into Top 10 of Draft Order

With the struggles that the Indianapolis Colts have had over the last few weeks, many fans have begun shifting their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft. In Week 13, Indianapolis got some help from some of the early-window games.

Thanks to a Las Vegas Raiders win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, as it currently sits, the Colts hold the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft. With help from other teams around the league who share a similar record, Indy’s draft selection could rise before the season ends.

The Colts still have four games to play this season after Sunday’s 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But if you’re a fan who’s got one eye toward the future, being in the top ten in the draft order could potentially help the Colts land one of the draft’s young talents at quarterback.

It’s no secret that Indy has struggled to find its long-term answer at the most important position in football since Andrew Luck’s retirement in 2019. Their short stints with Jacoby Brissett (7-9 record) Philip Rivers (11-5 record), Carson Wentz (9-8 record) and Matt Ryan (currently 4-8-1) have all been viewed as stop-gap solutions for the franchise.

While we have seen NFL teams land a franchise quarterback outside of the top ten in recent years, history would indicate there is a greater chance of hitting on a long-term franchise quarterback with a top ten draft selection. Having a top ten selection could also provide the quarterback-needy Colts with more options come April.

The Colts’ upcoming schedule of games includes matchups against the Minnesota Vikings (10-2), New York Giants (7-4-1), Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), and Houston Texans (1-10-1). With four games to go, if Indy’s inconsistent play continues, they could potentially finish with a top-ten draft selection.