Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts Commit Five Turnovers, Get Crushed by Cowboys 54-19

The Indianapolis Colts are now 4-8-1 on the season after being crushed by the Dallas Cowboys 54-19 on Sunday Night Football. Indy has now lost three straight games as they head into their much-needed bye week.

COLTS’ OFFENSE COLLAPSES IN FOURTH QUARTER AFTER STRONG START

Indianapolis had come to play early on against a tough Cowboys team. Indy scored more points in the first half than they did in total against the Pittsburgh Steelers the week prior. At halftime, the Colts trailed just 21-13 and looked pretty good in the first half. Indy would eventually go down by just two points after quarterback Matt Ryan found rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Colts trailed 21-19 before whatever momentum they might’ve had came to a screeching halt after the next several drives would result in — stop me if you’ve heard this before — untimely turnovers. Through four Colts’ possessions, Ryan threw three interceptions, and tight end Mo Alie-Cox fumbled. Their key mistakes led to 33 fourth-quarter points for the Cowboys. That’s tied for the second-most points scored by a team in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Just when you thought the Colts could have a chance of pulling off a big-time upset victory, they found a way to collapse and beat themselves with boneheaded turnovers in crucial spots. In total, the Colts committed five turnovers on the night, four of which came in the fourth quarter. Yet again, when it truly mattered, Indy couldn’t seem to hold onto what small glimpse of hope they may have had, or the football, for that matter.

COLTS SURRENDER SECOND-MOST POINTS IN FOURTH QUARTER IN NFL HISTORY

Their first three quarters were fairly strong, and the Colts might’ve had a chance at defeating the Cowboys entering the fourth quarter. That is, until they decided to be on the wrong side of history and allow the second-most fourth-quarter points in NFL history.

The Colts simply looked lost over the final few drives of Sunday’s game. They were outmatched, out-coached, and got outplayed in every phase in the fourth quarter. In total, Indianapolis has 30 fumbles on the season, which is easily the most by any team this season. Quarterback Of Indy’s 30 fumbles, quarterback Matt Ryan has accounted for 14 of them.

Once the turnovers started happening with frequency, the Colts looked worn down, exhausted and defeated through the final quarter. Much like most of their games this season, Indy couldn’t finish when it mattered, and the result was the same as it’s been all year long — another disappointing loss that could’ve had the makings of one of their biggest victories of 2022.