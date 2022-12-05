 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 13 Colts vs Cowboys Highlights (of QB prospects)

The tank is on.

By Chris Shepherd
The Indianapolis Colts probably aren’t going to have a top two pick in the NFL draft but they gave up 54 points to the Cowboys on primetime so here are some highlights of some quarterbacks they might have a chance to draft.

Anthony Richardson QB, Florida

Will Levis

Hendon Hooker

Who cares if he tore his ACL? If you think he’s a franchise QB, you take him as long as he can walk and you don’t look back.

Final Thoughts

The Colts played football today and while I appreciate the fact that they played, I just don’t have it in me to write about it right now. There were a handful of plays I could have listed and given you some quick analysis on but I’d rather post these and discuss the Colts options at quarterback going forward.

I would like to say that I haven’t done enough work on the quarterbacks to know who’s who and what’s what. But gun to my head, if I have to choose my top realistic options for the Colts right now, I take Anthony Richardson with the idea of building an entire offensive system around his strengths. I would play him early but limit what I ask of him and I bring him along slowly as a passer.

On the other hand I really like Hendon Hooker. His age and injury are obviously concerning but I wouldn’t be opposed to going this route either. Once again I think you use his unique abilities to build a system playing to his strengths and you build in more and more as he develops as a passer. I’m not as concerned about his age given the fact that quarterbacks are playing until their mid to late 30’s at a high level now- it’s a consideration, yes but I don’t think he’s done developing as a passer even at his age.

Will Levis is the scariest prospect on this list, in my opinion. Sure he has all of the physical attributes you could ever want but he’s just so unrefined. I don’t know if you can build the same kind of system around him that you might be able to with Hooker and Richardson. And this next part is purely speculation on my part but I just don’t like how Levis carries himself. I’m not a fan of the personality he has shown. I realize I don’t know the kid at all maybe he’s great but something about him just rubs me the wrong way.

No matter what I hope we’re talking about the Colts new rookie quarterback leading up to the 2023 Colts training camp. If not... well I don’t really want to think about the possibility that we won’t be.

