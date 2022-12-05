Week 13 Colts vs Cowboys Highlights (of QB prospects)

The Indianapolis Colts probably aren’t going to have a top two pick in the NFL draft but they gave up 54 points to the Cowboys on primetime so here are some highlights of some quarterbacks they might have a chance to draft.

Anthony Richardson QB, Florida

Exhibit A (well..Exhibit Q for how many I have already seen from Anthony Richardson) pic.twitter.com/n90wvdWCTs — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 3, 2022

Will be creating a long-form RSP Film Room on Anthony Richardson soon.



One thing I find valuable about his game is how much control he has with change the pace of his drop/pocket management.



He often plays in control where it counts most. #Gators #UF #NFLDraft #RSP pic.twitter.com/5boxy5mlUZ — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 3, 2022

Another impressive throw by Anthony Richardson from the pocket under pressure late in the game.



Stands tall, flicks his wrist as he's getting hit and drops it in the bucket from the far-hash to his WR in an area of defenders.



The FSU defenders however jarred it free. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/eKQEHtlDv6 — WBG84 (@WBG84) November 26, 2022

Anthony Richardson is definitely an underrated QB pic.twitter.com/4N9MLwV5Ha — Grace (@ballerstatzz) November 26, 2022

Will Levis

If you don't think Will Levis is an NFL QB... watch this video.



I compiled every NFL Caliber Play from Will Levis' Kentucky career.#BBN pic.twitter.com/G9Vkc2zKOp — Kentucky Kavalry #BBN (@KentuckyKavalry) November 27, 2022

Will Levis vs Louisville (2021) pic.twitter.com/JczWzatXGy — KY Clips (@KY__Clips) July 19, 2022

Hendon Hooker

Who cares if he tore his ACL? If you think he’s a franchise QB, you take him as long as he can walk and you don’t look back.

Don’t forget: Hendon Hooker had the best Heisman moment of any player this season. pic.twitter.com/NkYOra6IxP — zach ragan (@zachTNT) November 30, 2022

Thank You @henhook2 For Everything You Did For 2 Fanbases https://t.co/Vq5kwIyTd7 pic.twitter.com/DqUiZec2oF — Hokie 4 Life #BeatPurdue (@Hokie4lifeY) November 26, 2022

Thanks for the ride #5

Vol For Life @henhook2 pic.twitter.com/SlOHImbvX1 — Vol Twiitter (@VolTwiitter) November 21, 2022

Final Thoughts

The Colts played football today and while I appreciate the fact that they played, I just don’t have it in me to write about it right now. There were a handful of plays I could have listed and given you some quick analysis on but I’d rather post these and discuss the Colts options at quarterback going forward.

I would like to say that I haven’t done enough work on the quarterbacks to know who’s who and what’s what. But gun to my head, if I have to choose my top realistic options for the Colts right now, I take Anthony Richardson with the idea of building an entire offensive system around his strengths. I would play him early but limit what I ask of him and I bring him along slowly as a passer.

On the other hand I really like Hendon Hooker. His age and injury are obviously concerning but I wouldn’t be opposed to going this route either. Once again I think you use his unique abilities to build a system playing to his strengths and you build in more and more as he develops as a passer. I’m not as concerned about his age given the fact that quarterbacks are playing until their mid to late 30’s at a high level now- it’s a consideration, yes but I don’t think he’s done developing as a passer even at his age.

Will Levis is the scariest prospect on this list, in my opinion. Sure he has all of the physical attributes you could ever want but he’s just so unrefined. I don’t know if you can build the same kind of system around him that you might be able to with Hooker and Richardson. And this next part is purely speculation on my part but I just don’t like how Levis carries himself. I’m not a fan of the personality he has shown. I realize I don’t know the kid at all maybe he’s great but something about him just rubs me the wrong way.

No matter what I hope we’re talking about the Colts new rookie quarterback leading up to the 2023 Colts training camp. If not... well I don’t really want to think about the possibility that we won’t be.