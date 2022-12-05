Buccaneers vs. Saints Monday Night Football Week 13 Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football as the Bucs (- 175) will host the Saints (+ 150) at Tampa. The Buccaneers are currently favoured by 3.5-points, but it is worth noting that quarterback Tom Brady has struggled a lot against the Saints in past encounters. The O/U at 41 points is among the lowest this entire week. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucs are coming off a heart-breaking 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns, on a game where the defense allowed a game tying touchdown with less than a minute remaining and then lost to a Nick Chubb score with just 16 seconds remaining in the game. Tampa Bay’s playoff outlook now looks much bleaker than before, as they really need a win to help solidify their top spot in the division.

The Saints were shutout by the Niners, as Andy Dalton and Kamara just could not get going at all. New Orleans is still in a position to make the playoffs because of the pathetic state of the NFC South, but they need to win here or else they are out.

The entire SB staff is going with the Bucs on this one. We don’t have a good track record when it’s unanimous, and the Saints have a good track record against Brady, so plan accordingly.