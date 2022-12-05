Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 13 vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 4-8-1 on the season after losing 54-19 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Indy now enters its much-needed bye week on a three-game losing streak with several tough matchups to follow in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

Despite a strong start through the first three quarters, things fell apart for the Colts entering the fourth quarter, Wide receiver Alec Pierce was one of few bright spots from Indy’s offense Sunday. Pierce had another strong performance to add to his impressive rookie campaign, as recorded four receptions on eight targets for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. Pierce is up to 510 total yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor recorded more than 80 rushing yards for a second straight game. Taylor recorded 82 yards on 21 rushing attempts and found some success on the ground through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game. Although Taylor had some success on the ground early, the Colts weren’t ever truly able to establish a firm rushing attack.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Defensively, the Colts had an extremely strong start but finished poorly. There were still several players that stepped up in a big way in key spots. Linebacker Zaire Franklin has been nothing short of spectacular for Indy’s defense this season, and his strong play continued Sunday against Dallas. Franklin, who leads the team in tackles with 131 combined, recorded ten tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection Sunday.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has also played very well when healthy this season. Paye returned from injury and recorded nine total tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit Sunday against the Cowboys. Paye now has five sacks and 33 combined tackles on the season and has shown significant growth as a pass rusher.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who’s played at a Pro Bowl level this season, also had a strong showing against Dallas. The former Defensive Player of the Year recorded a key interception that put Indianapolis’ offense in prime scoring position right before halftime. Gilmore has two interceptions and 52 combined tackles on the season.