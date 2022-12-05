Indianapolis Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Conference Call

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

#Colts HC Jeff Saturday was asked if he sees on film that Matt Ryan’s shoulder injury has affected him:



"Um, I don't think so. That'd be a question you'd ask him, in all honesty. I don't get into injuries with players. … I haven't asked him if his shoulder is hurting him. … “ pic.twitter.com/doiqMAE4pJ — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 5, 2022

Saturday was asked about if he has seen anything on film of Quarterback Matt Ryan’s shoulder injury from earlier in the year potentially affecting his play. Saturday was kept his response very brief and deflecting back to Ryan on any questions about a potential injury affecting his play. Ryan has shown signs of brilliance this season but also been horrendous at times too so it is fair to ask if the shoulder injury could be limiting him.

Jeff Saturday on the Colts’ lineup: “We’re gonna look at everything. No position in particular, but everybody… we need the best 11 on the field every time.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 5, 2022

Jeff Saturday said that he'll evaluate every position over the bye week to decide on what gives the Colts the best chance to win the final four games. Quarterback included.



He said it won't be about evaluating for the future. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 5, 2022

Saturday went on to talk about evaluating the entire team including the quarterback for who should be starting. He went onto say he is evaluating every position over the bye week and will decide which starters give the team the best chance to win the last four games and not evaluating for the future. The Colts currently sit at 4-8-1 with four upcoming games with three (Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and. We York Giants) out of four teams with .500 or higher records. The team currently has more issues than answers.

Jeff Saturday said he had a planned rotation for Dennis Kelly and Matt Pryor at right tackle as a way to not let Dallas' edge rushers to learn and adjust to their tendencies as easily.



He looked at it like rotating different pass rushers through a game. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 5, 2022

Saturday went into to talk about the plan at right tackle during the game. Right tackle Braden Smith missed the game due to illness and was replaced by a rotation of Dennis Kelly and Matt Pryor according to Saturday who wanted to give the Colts offensive line an advantage over the Dallas Cowboys pass rushers by swapping right tackles. Dennis Kelly finished the game playing 67% of the offensive snaps to Matt Pryor’s 33%. Kelly is the clear better option and it looks like the team agreed in the snap count.