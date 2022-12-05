Report: Colts’ Week 15 Game Against Minnesota Vikings Flexed to Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. EST

The NFL announced three different flexes to Week 15 games on Monday afternoon. The Indianapolis Colts now know they’ll play the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 17, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Flex!



Saturday, December 17 on NFL Network:

⁰1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

4:30 PM ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

8:15 PM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2022

Prior to their final game of the season at home against the Houston Texans, the Colts will have played four straight games that are on national television, including Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and last Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Indy’s Saturday afternoon game against the Vikings will be on NFL Network and is one of two games which will be on national television to close out their 2022 season. The Colts also play the Los Angeles Chargers at home on December 26 on Monday Night Football.

With a 4-8-1 record, the Colts, losers of six of their last seven games, including a three-game losing streak, will play against Minnesota and be coming off their Week 14 bye after a disappointing performance against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

This season has turned into a vast disappointment for the Colts, and their final four games will continue to tell us more about the potential direction of the franchise as the team looks to finish the 2022 season strong.