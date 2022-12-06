Colts News: After a primetime blowout, it’s time for the Colts to bench Matt Ryan

Time To Bench Matt Ryan After Primetime Blowout

A competitive game through 3 quarters got out of hand really quickly in the final frame, with the Cowboys running away from the Colts, 54-19:

Colts: Why Jeff Saturday held onto challenge flag on near-interception

According to Jeff Saturday, the information he was getting from Colts staffers and referees on the field was that the call wouldn't be overturned.

Colts: The defense has sunk under the weight of an incompetent offense

The Colts defense hung in every game until Sunday night, when the season broke to a point of no return.

Colts Finally Find Alec Pierce For Big Plays

What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-8-1) losing their third straight game?

Bye gives Jeff Saturday, Colts opportunity to consider changes

Bye gives Colts opportunity to consider changes

Indianapolis Colts bye week a chance to take stock of roster — and QBs

Indianapolis plans to evaluate every position, including the quarterback, during the bye week after going 1-3 under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Colts vs. Cowboys: Why Jeff Saturday made Nick Foles backup QB

Wednesday, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he wasn't planning to make changes to the quarterback depth chart

Indianapolis Colts schedule: Week 15 vs. Vikings is 1 p.m. Saturday

The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and locally on FOX59.

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts’ ‘calamity of errors’ in blowout loss to Cowboys creates a new rock bottom - The Athletic

Indianapolis gives up 33 fourth-quarter points in a 54-19 beatdown that adds another grim chapter to an already lost season.

Colts QB Matt Ryan’s latest dud vs. Cowboys makes a case for Nick Foles’ turn - The Athletic

Indianapolis has already benched its veteran QB once this season and Sunday's blowout loss could justify doing it again.

Kravitz: The Colts need a savior, and it ain’t Jeff Saturday. The Colts need Jim Harbaugh - The Athletic

After being thoroughly beaten 54-19 by the Cowboys on national TV, it's time for the Colts to start thinking about their future.

Colts vs. Cowboys: Matt Ryan crumbles, defense quits in 54-19 loss

Colts hit rock bottom in Dallas, guided by a quarterback who can't throw, a coach who doesn't understand the "challenge flag" and a defense that quit.

Colts vs. Cowboys: QB Matt Ryan has too many hits, too many mistakes

Ryan leads the league with 18 turnovers now, an unholy mixture of 13 interceptions and five lost fumbles that has crippled the Colts.

Colts vs Cowboys: 10 thoughts from IndyStar's Nate Atkins

There's a lot to take in after a mind-bogglingly bad fourth quarter leaves the Indianapolis Colts at their lowest point of the season.

COLTS MEDIA