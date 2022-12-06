 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Matt Ryan the Colts Worst Starting QB in the Post-Luck Era?

New Episode of Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin

By destinadams and ShaadMcginnis
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Is Matt Ryan the Colts Worst Starting QB in the Post-Luck Era?

Logo made by Rhett Coblentz

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join them every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into the hot topics surrounding Colts Nation.

Today’s topics include:

  • Colts embarrassing loss in Dallas...
  • Could Jim Harbaugh be the next Colts HC?
  • A look at ways the Colts draft pick can improve over the bye week!
  • And More!

