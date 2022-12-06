Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 14

Buy Low

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Colts

Taylor has been among the biggest disappointments this season in fantasy football, and now he heads into his bye week with 4 consecutive performances inside the top 20. While JT has not been nearly as dominant as expected, and even struggled with injuries, when available, he has a really high floor because of his usage. After the bye, Taylor has the 4th easiest schedule among running backs, and has a really favourable final matchup against the Houston Texans.

Waiver Wire

James Cook, running back, Bills

Cook is slowly but surely taking over the Bills’ backfield, as he has more than 10 carries in two of his last three games. He put up his best performance of the season against the Patriots last Thursday night with 64 rushing yards to go along with six catches for 41 yards. If the recent trend continues Cook will only get more and more touches as the end of the season approaches.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Commanders

After a scorching hot start to his year, with four touchdowns on the first four weeks of the season, Dotson missed five games with an injury, and did not receive more than two targets in his first three games back. Now going into his bye, Dotson is fresh off a nine-target outing, where he corraled five of thise for 54 yards and a score.

Noah Fant, tight ends, Seahawks

Fant has averaged 4.5 targets over his last four games played. Taking into account how thin the tight end class has been this season, that makes him at least worthy of a backup spot. Fant actually finished as the second best tight end this past week, scoring 14.2 points.

Tyler Huntley, quarterback, Ravens

Huntley stepped up in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, and was actually quite decent. His value in fantasy comes solely from his rushing volume, as he got 10 attempts on Sunday. Taking that into account, he presents a really high roof, and could put up some very decent numbers if he manages to score through the ground.