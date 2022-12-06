Colts Shaquille Leonard Named Team’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominee

While he may not be receiving his normal accustomed ‘other hardware’ such as NFL First-Team honors this year, as he recovers from recent back surgery, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was named his team’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee on Tuesday:

Congrats @dsleon45, our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee.#WPMOYChallenge — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 6, 2022

Per NFL.com:

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community. Representing the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team’s Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award. The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.”

Leonard has engaged in many community endeavors and charitable contributions, which a full list can be found here. While everyone is a winner here, legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was the last player to ultimately win it for the Horseshoe back in 2005.

Still, it’s a tremendous honor for Leonard to even be nominated, so kudos to ‘The Maniac’.