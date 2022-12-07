Stampede Blue’s Week 14 NFL Game Picks

Well, on the brightside, the Colts will not be able to lose this week as we finally get the much needed bye week. On Sunday the Colts showed they just cannot be trusted, as when it seemed like they were actually going to put together a decent game against a solid opponent like the Dallas Cowboys, the team just crumbled in the 4th quarter, and allowed 33 unanswered points.

The top 5 for your SB staff rankings had some changes this week, as I took a big lead after an amazing Week 13 showing. Rader and Schultheis are still right there behind now with Aziz, and Shepherd rounds up the five.

Most of the picks are unanimous this week, as there just are not that many games to look forward to or that have both teams in the hunt to make the playoffs. The games to watch are Eagles at Giants, Bucs at Niners, and Dolphins at Chargers. The favourites right now for those 3 games are Eagles (7-points), the Niners (3-points), and the Dolphins (3.5-points). For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

As for our weekly challenges, you guys went 2-1 last week, while I went a disgusting 0-3 meaning that you are now 5 points ahead of me in the lead as we are reaching the playoffs. It is pretty much settled at this point that I will be writing a 2.000-word (minimum) article on punters.

Poll Who scores more touchdowns this week? Saquon Barkley

Nick Chubb

Jaamal Williams vote view results 0% Saquon Barkley (0 votes)

0% Nick Chubb (0 votes)

0% Jaamal Williams (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many points will the Texans score against the Cowboys? 0-7

7-14

14-21

Over 21 vote view results 0% 0-7 (0 votes)

0% 7-14 (0 votes)

0% 14-21 (0 votes)

0% Over 21 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins this NFC East matchup? Giants

Commanders vote view results 0% Giants (0 votes)

0% Commanders (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

My picks are Chubb - 7/14 - Giants. See you all next week!