Raiders at Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Not a greatly entertaining matchup on our hands tonight, as the Raiders (- 275) visit the Rams (+ 230) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The spread currently favours the Raiders at 6.5-points, as Baker Mayfield has a real shot of starting his first game as a Rams quarterback. Davante Adams versus Jalen Ramsey is going to be a really fun one-on-matchup to watch throughout the game, as the talented wide receiver has been on fire recently, in fact, he is the favourite to score a touchdown at - 160. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Raiders are coming off a hard-fought win against the Los Angeles Chargers, on a game that was carried by their offensive superstars Josh Jacobs, who had a touchdown and over 150 yards, and Davante Adams, who added two touchdowns and over 150 yards receiving. Edge rusher Chandler Jones exploded for three sacks, and that defense is looking at least serviceable, which is enough for them to win games.

The Rams on the other hand, got beat by the Seahawks, as their horrendous season gets even worse. Their once loaded offense is depleted, and that defense is not playing up to their potential. Some hard questions ought to be brought up in the front office about the course of this team in the off-season, as their title window might be officially shut.

Other than Stephen Reed, the entire staff is going with the Raiders on this one. We will see if Stephen actually saw something we all missed...