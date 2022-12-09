Colts Player Ratings: Week 14 — Team Hits New Low

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 75 (-3)

Nick Foles — 74

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 89 (-3)

Zack Moss — 72

Deon Jackson — 68

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 86 (-2)

Alec Pierce — 78 (+3)

Parris Campbell — 76

Ashton Dulin — 70 (+1)

Michael Strachan — 67

Keke Coutee — 65

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 77 (-2)

Jelani Woods — 73 (+1)

Kylen Granson — 70 (+1)

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 94 (-1)

Braden Smith — 79

Ryan Kelly — 70 (-2)

Dennis Kelly — 68 (+1)

Danny Pinter — 66

Bernhard Raimann — 65 (+1)

Will Fries — 64 (+1)

Wesley French — 62

Matt Pryor — 61

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 96

Grover Stewart — 94 (+1)

Yannick Ngakoue — 87

Kwity Paye — 83 (+1)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 74 (+2)

Ifeadi Odenigbo — 70

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 67

Chris Williams — 64

Tyquan Lewis — 76 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Bobby Okereke — 80 (-2)

E.J. Speed — 79

Zaire Franklin — 78 (+3)

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 94 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 95 (+1)

Kenny Moore III — 84

Isaiah Rodgers — 79

Rodney McCleod — 78

Julian Blackmon — 75

Rodney Thomas II — 74

Nick Cross — 71

Brandon Facyson — 69

Dallis Flowers — 64 (+1)

Tony Brown — 63

Trevor Denbow — 62

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 87

Chase McLaughlin — 86

Matt Haack — 82

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Alec Pierce

Pierce had a fantastic game, showing his big play ability and his incredible body control. He also did a great job adjusting to the ball down the field as Matt Ryan’s deep ball is very weak and inaccurate. Pierce is slowly developing into a very good starter who needs to be watched every week. While the consistency isn’t there yet, the high end flashes are.

Biggest Dropper

Matt Ryan

Ryan’s arm is shot and when the smallest inkling of pressure hits the pocket, he becomes as useful as a high school quarterback either throwing the ball away or throwing it to the other team. He is way past his prime and should probably retire at this point. The Colts can’t rely on him anymore, but unfortunately the backup options are probably worse. They are stuck with a statue with a noodle arm.