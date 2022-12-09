Colts News: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier a name to watch for Colts head coaching job

Bills DC Leslie Frazier a 'name to watch' for Colts HC job | Yardbarker

Several people around the league have reportedly indicated Frazier as a potential replacement for Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis.

Colts: Jonathan Taylor's numbers tell only part of story in rough year

Taylor is tied for eighth in the NFL in rushing with 861 yards, but it has been one of the most trying seasons of his career in a lot of ways.

Colts news: Frank Reich 'not even close to bitter' about being fired

Reich wants to coach again, and he's been jotting down 12 to 15 keys that he learned in Indianapolis for his next opportunity.

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver

claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles

Rams wide...

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Indianapolis Colts news: 10 head coach candidates to consider for 2023

The Colts are halfway through the Jeff Saturday experience, so it's time for an updated list of candidates for the permanent job.