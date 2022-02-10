Report: Colts’ Mike Groh Being Hired as Giants’ Wide Receivers Coach

Indianapolis Colts’ wide receivers coach Mike Groh is being hired by the New York Giants, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic. Groh will join head coach Brain Doboll’s staff as the Giants’ wide receivers coach, which is the same role he held with the Colts over the last two seasons.

Colts are indeed looking for a new WR coach, source said, as Mike Groh has taken the same job with the Giants. Colts are moving quickly and could have a replacement within days. Stay tuned. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 10, 2022

Keefer also reports that the Colts ‘are moving quickly’ to find a replacement for Groh and may have one in the days ahead.

With the Colts planning to move quickly in replacing Groh, they could very well have several names lined up to interview in the near future. There are several intriguing options, so it’ll be interesting to see which direction the team decides to go.

Under Groh this past season, Indianapolis saw second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. solidify his role as the team’s number one receiver going forward, as Pittman Jr. had 1,082 receiving yards, averaged 12.3 yards per catch and had six touchdowns as well.

So far this off-season, the Colts have had multiple positional coaches accept various roles with other teams around the league, with Groh joining the Giants and senior offensive assistant Press Taylor joining head coach Doug Pederson in Jacksonville as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

Just as they’ve been doing on the defensive side of the ball, the Colts will also be busy on the offensive side as they look for replacements for both Groh and Taylor throughout the oncoming days.