Report: Jaguars Hire Former Colts Senior Offensive Assistant Press Taylor as New OC

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor will be hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars new offensive coordinator, reunited with their head coach Doug Pederson:

The #Jaguars agreed to terms with Press Taylor as their offensive coordinator, source said.



The 34-year-old Taylor — brother of #Bengals coach Zac Taylor, and the guy who culled the “Philly Special” — reunites with Doug Pederson in Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 10, 2022

Following Pederson’s hiring, the Jaguars were reported to have earlier interest Taylor, but it was unclear for exactly what offensive coaching position in title. His newest job for the Colts’ AFC South divisional rivals, clearly is a promotion from his former role in Indianapolis.

Regarding Taylor:

Taylor just finished his first season as the Colts senior offensive assistant, as he was hired following Pederson’s dismissal with the Eagles—and to aid newly acquired Indianapolis starting quarterback Carson Wentz’s (another Ex-Eagle) transition to the Colts. Under Pederson, Taylor was previously the Eagles’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2020), quarterbacks coach (2018-19), and offensive quality control and assistant quarterbacks coach (2016-17). Prior to Pederson, he also served as the Eagles offensive quality control coach (2013-15).

While he’s clearly climbed the NFL offensive coaching ranks at a very young age, there’s a bit of a mixed bag opinion of Taylor among Colts fans.

While he showed some initial signs of improvement, Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz clearly regressed to finish the season—certainly contributing to the team’s late season collapse.

That shouldn’t fall solely on Taylor’s shoulders—by any means, but it does fall on the Colts’ entire offensive coaching staff—especially those coaches focused on the quarterback position and the overall passing game. It’s two straight seasons that Wentz has endured prolonged struggles—both of which were at least partially under Taylor’s tutelage.

He’ll now be tasked with coaching 2021 NFL #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, which will presumably be a much easier assignment—with less potential headaches, albeit but still with some expected growing pains.