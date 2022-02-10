Rams WR Cooper Kupp Takes 2021 AP NFL OPOY Honors Over Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

On NFL Honors Night, the hits kept coming for the Indianapolis Colts as a franchise, as 1st-team NFL All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor finished second in voting to the Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp for 2021 AP NFL Offensive Players of the Year honors.

Kupp received 35 of a possible 50 votes, while Taylor, as the runner up, received 10 votes.

It was expected to be largely a two-man race, but given the Rams overall team success this season—ultimately even reaching this weekend’s Super Bowl, compounded by the Colts shocking late season collapse—and the final voting result isn’t all that surprising.

Taylor finished first in most carries (332), rushing yards (1,811), and rushing touchdowns (18) respectively, as well as total yards from scrimmage (2,171) during all 17 starts—in what was a historically great season:

JT's numbers vs. the last MVP RB. pic.twitter.com/MfzA2tLjon — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Kupp also dominated his position, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), receiving touchdowns (16), as well as amassing the 2nd most total yards from scrimmage (1,965), trailing only Taylor, during all 17 starts.

Both players had monstrous statistical individual seasons, it’s just a shame only one of them could bring home this year’s OPOY hardware. That being said, still only 23 years old, this shouldn’t be the only time that Taylor should be in the running for such a prestigious NFL award.